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Car involved in serveral recent collisions found abandoned across border following Derry pursuit
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Car involved in serveral recent collisions found abandoned across border following Derry pursuit

The PSNI is liaising with An Garda Síochána (Images: Mark Stedman / RollingNews.ie; Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie)

A CAR suspected of being involved in several collisions in Derry over recent months has been found abandoned over the border following a pursuit in the city.

The black Mercedes 300 collided with another vehicle and one officer drew his weapon as police attempted to stop the car on Saturday.

The PSNI said it is now working with An Garda Síochána as they attempt to track down the driver.

"The vehicle was spotted on Buncrana Road at around 12.30pm yesterday, Saturday, June 20," said Inspector Hewat of the PSNI.

"The driver made off toward the city at dangerous speeds and with a deflated rear tyre.

"In order to minimise the risk to both the public and the driver, a pursuit was commenced by trained officers.

"The Mercedes collided with an uninvolved member of the public's vehicle as police attempted to force the dangerous vehicle to stop, causing damage but thankfully, no reported injury.

"A stinger device was deployed in the Creggan area in an attempt to bring the pursuit to a safe and controlled conclusion.

"Fearing for his own safety, one officer drew his weapon, but the driver of the Mercedes swerved and made off, narrowly avoiding another member of the public's vehicle as he did so."

Inspector Hewat added: "It is only by sheer luck that this vehicle was not involved in a more serious collision yesterday."

The PSNI said the Mercedes was found abandoned just over the border a few minutes later.

It added that in line with standard procedure when a police firearm is drawn, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed about the incident.

The force is now liaising with gardaí in an attempt to trace the driver and is carrying out forensic testing of the vehicle.

It has appealed to anyone with information or relevant camera footage to contact investigators.

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See More: Derry

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