Tributes following death of Bloody Sunday survivor Michael Bridge

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a man who was injured on Bloody Sunday.

Michael 'Mickey' Bridge was shot as he remonstrated with British soldiers after 17-year-old Jackie Duddy was killed in Derry in 1972.

The teenager was one of thirteen people who died when the Army’s Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights protest in the city. A 14th person died months later from injuries sustained on the day.

Mr Bridge, who was 25 at the time, was shot in the leg.

He was later falsely accused by the British Army of carrying a nail bomb during the protest – an accusation he was later cleared of and compensated for in 2022.

The father-of-four died on June 5, aged 79.

“Michael Bridge was injured after being shot on Bloody Sunday while facing down soldiers after the murder of Jackie Duddy,” the SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said following his death.

“In the aftermath, the British Army attempted to sully his name by falsely accusing him of carrying a nail bomb.

“Alongside the Bloody Sunday families, he spent decades fighting to clear his name and secure justice, only receiving the compensation he was entitled to in 2022.”

He added: “Micheal's passing gives us an opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary determination shown by him and the Bloody Sunday families in their pursuit of truth and justice.

“For decades they stood firm against the might of the British establishment and refused to allow the events of that day to be rewritten.

“Through their courage and perseverance, they earned the admiration of people across the world.”

Chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Tony Doherty said Mr Bridge’s death was “sad news indeed”.

“Mickey was one of those involved in the campaign for justice from the very early days, joining us as we walked the streets and banged on doors looking for support,” he explained.

“He was there throughout the years of campaigning as we fought for truth and justice for our loved ones, playing an important role every step of the way,” he added.

“Our thoughts go out to his wife and family. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Bridge’s funeral Mass will take place at 10am today (June 19) in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, Co. Derry.

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