Fleadh Cheoil, world's largest celebration of Irish culture, to be held in Belfast for first time in 2026

BELFAST has been announced as the host city for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2026.

The event, the world's largest celebration of Irish music, culture, language and heritage, will see hundreds of thousands of people descend on the city for eight days of music, song and dance.

Organised by Irish arts movement Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Belfast was named host on Saturday for the first time since the event launched in 1951.

It follows a bid by Belfast City Council and the Ards branch of Comhaltas and marks only the second time the event has been held in Northern Ireland after Derry was host in 2013.

"I have no doubt that the Fleadh in Belfast will be something unique," said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray.

"It will be a truly inclusive festival that will allow our citizens — and visitors from near and far — to celebrate together."

World-class talent

The news of Belfast's successful bid was announced at City Hall on Saturday following a meeting of the Ardchomhairle of Comhaltas.

The 2026 event will mark Comhaltas' 75th year and also coincides with the Ards branch's 50th anniversary.

More than 400 events took place at the 2024 event in Wexford, attracting more than 650,000 people and delivering an economic value of around €70m for the region.

The Fleadh in Belfast will run from Sunday, August 2, 2026 until Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Events will range from large concerts and big-name acts to street performances, pop-up gigs and community céilís.

There will also be the traditional competitions in music, song and dance from local county and regional level to provincial and All-Ireland titles.

"Having visited Wexford myself for last year's event, I've seen first-hand the buzz and atmosphere the Fleadh can create," said Cllr Murray.

"It's a massive boost for hospitality and retail businesses, bringing a real vibrancy and attracting visitors from across the island of Ireland — and indeed from across the world — into our city and the wider region.

"Whether you're a fan of live traditional music already, or it's all new to you, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

"We can't wait to get moving on developing a programme which reflects both the Fleadh and our city."

Meanwhile, Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú, Director-General of Comhaltas, said the event was an opportunity for Belfast to write itself into Comhaltas history books.

"I have been involved with the Comhaltas Fleadh now for many years," he said.

"It is a special event — the talent on display is world class and the atmosphere is indescribable.

"We appreciate the work that Belfast City Council and Ards CCÉ have put into securing this bid and we look forward to working with them, to ensure Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil Belfast 2026 is a huge success.

"It'll be just the second time in its 75-year history that the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil will be held north of the border.

"The legacy of the 2013 Comhaltas Fleadh in Derry City is still widely spoken about, making this a fantastic opportunity for Belfast to create its own legacy."

'History in the making'

Niall McClean, chairperson of Ards CCÉ, also expressed his delight at the successful bid.

"This really is history in the making and an amazing opportunity and milestone for our branch, as we will also be celebrating our 50 years anniversary in 2026," he said.

"We also look forward to further promoting Comhaltas throughout Belfast and surrounding areas during the Fleadh and continue expanding our Belfast music classes in all traditional instruments.

"Belfast will, without doubt, be an amazing venue for the Fleadh and Comhaltas are committed and delighted to be part of this momentous occasion."

Further details of the Fleadh programme for Belfast will be announced in due course.

For those wanting a taste of what to expect, the 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will once again be held in Wexford this year, from Sunday, August 3 until Sunday, August 10.