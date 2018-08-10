Flight makes emergency landing in Shannon following reports of smoke in the cabin
News

Flight makes emergency landing in Shannon following reports of smoke in the cabin

A PLANE was forced to land at Shannon airport after smoke was seen coming from the cabin.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS-50A was on its way to Gatwick Airport in London from Orlando, Florida when it was forced to make the unscheduled descent at Shannon.

The 200 passengers were taken to the airport’s transit lounge where they’re currently waiting on information regarding a connecting flight to Gatwick.

Advertisement

The airline has apologised to the passengers and have assured them they are working on preparing a re-arranged flight.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said: “Our flight VS1050 from Orlando to London Gatwick has diverted to Shannon as a precautionary measure after reports of smoke onboard.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we’re now working hard to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible. We’d like to apologise for the disruption to their journey and thank them for their patience.”

It is not yet known what caused the smoke on the aircraft.

Gatwick arrivals board currently has the plane listed as arriving in the terminal at 1.51pm.

Advertisement

See More: Airport, Emergency Landing, Flight, Ireland, Shannon, Virgin Atlantic

Related

Emergency declared on board flight at Belfast airport
News 4 days ago

Emergency declared on board flight at Belfast airport

By: Ryan Price

Flight forced to return to Dublin airport after jet hits hares during take-off
News 2 months ago

Flight forced to return to Dublin airport after jet hits hares during take-off

By: Ryan Price

Cannabis worth more than €130k seized at Irish airport
News 3 months ago

Cannabis worth more than €130k seized at Irish airport

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Parents issued fresh warning as Dublin measles outbreak worsens
News 3 hours ago

Parents issued fresh warning as Dublin measles outbreak worsens

By: Jack Beresford

Ryanair pilots strike across five countries today as travel chaos hits thousands of passengers around Europe
News 5 hours ago

Ryanair pilots strike across five countries today as travel chaos hits thousands of passengers around Europe

By: Aidan Lonergan

Thomas Barr takes bronze to end 84-year wait for Irish sprint medal at European Championships
Sport 12 hours ago

Thomas Barr takes bronze to end 84-year wait for Irish sprint medal at European Championships

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young woman hospitalised after suspected shooting in Dublin
News 15 hours ago

Young woman hospitalised after suspected shooting in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Report details evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England
News 16 hours ago

Report details evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England

By: Gerard Donaghy