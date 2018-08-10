Flight makes emergency landing in Shannon following reports of smoke in the cabin

A PLANE was forced to land at Shannon airport after smoke was seen coming from the cabin.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS-50A was on its way to Gatwick Airport in London from Orlando, Florida when it was forced to make the unscheduled descent at Shannon.

VS50 has diverted to Shannon after a long trip over the Atlantic from Orlando @VirginAtlantic pic.twitter.com/t1wOhOgt71 — Plane Finder (@planefinder) August 10, 2018

The 200 passengers were taken to the airport’s transit lounge where they’re currently waiting on information regarding a connecting flight to Gatwick.

The airline has apologised to the passengers and have assured them they are working on preparing a re-arranged flight.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said: “Our flight VS1050 from Orlando to London Gatwick has diverted to Shannon as a precautionary measure after reports of smoke onboard.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we’re now working hard to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible. We’d like to apologise for the disruption to their journey and thank them for their patience.”

It is not yet known what caused the smoke on the aircraft.

Gatwick arrivals board currently has the plane listed as arriving in the terminal at 1.51pm.

Mayday call now, you couldn’t make this up! Landed in Ireland not Gatwick! I’m not joking 😱 pic.twitter.com/bVAG6EqLGH — Neil Double (@neildouble1) August 10, 2018