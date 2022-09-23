Flight with Taoiseach on board does u-turn after striking a bird

AN AER Lingus flight which had Taoiseach Micheál Martin on board had to make an emergency U-turn after it struck a bird on Wednesday.

The flight to New York took off from Dublin Airport at about 17:00 local time, and returned to the capital city about 90 minute later.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said there had been a bird strike shortly after take-off.

The airline has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

The flight was then rescheduled for later on Wednesday evening.

Mr Martin was flying to the USA to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.