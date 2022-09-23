Flight with Taoiseach on board does u-turn after striking a bird
News

Flight with Taoiseach on board does u-turn after striking a bird

AN AER Lingus flight which had Taoiseach Micheál Martin on board had to make an emergency U-turn after it struck a bird on Wednesday.

The flight to New York took off from Dublin Airport at about 17:00 local time, and returned to the capital city about 90 minute later.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said there had been a bird strike shortly after take-off.

The airline has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

The flight was then rescheduled for later on Wednesday evening.

Mr Martin was flying to the USA to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

See More: Aer Lingus, Micheál Martin, New York, Taoiseach

Related

Aer Lingus cancels more flights for today and tomorrow
News 2 months ago

Aer Lingus cancels more flights for today and tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Aer Lingus cancels flights from Dublin, including to London, due to Covid staff shortages
News 2 months ago

Aer Lingus cancels flights from Dublin, including to London, due to Covid staff shortages

By: Connell McHugh

Aer Lingus flight forced to return to Dublin over Irish Sea due to technical issue
News 3 months ago

Aer Lingus flight forced to return to Dublin over Irish Sea due to technical issue

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

French media report that Leinster's Stuart Lancaster has already signed his deal at Racing 92
Sport 14 minutes ago

French media report that Leinster's Stuart Lancaster has already signed his deal at Racing 92

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish name squad for Bristol trip
Sport 2 hours ago

Irish name squad for Bristol trip

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish government introduces paid leave for victims of domestic violence
News 2 hours ago

Irish government introduces paid leave for victims of domestic violence

By: Irish Post

Vinnie Corey will be the new Monaghan Senior Football Manager.
Sport 3 hours ago

Vinnie Corey will be the new Monaghan Senior Football Manager.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview: Ireland vs Israel details for tonight's U21 play-off game
Sport 5 hours ago

Preview: Ireland vs Israel details for tonight's U21 play-off game

By: Conor O'Donoghue