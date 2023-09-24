Flood risk as Met Éireann issues rain warning for 10 counties
Flood risk as Met Éireann issues rain warning for 10 counties

FIle photo: it could be a good day to stay indoors (Image: John Humble / DigitalVision / Getty Images)

MET ÉIREANN has warned of potential flooding after issuing rain warnings for 10 counties across the country.

Heavy rain and thunder is expected throughout Sunday, with one county issued a 'dangerous' Status Orange weather warning.

The alerts, issued earlier this weekend, are due to come into effect from 9am today.

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

Effective from 9am until 6pm today, it warns of localised flooding, poor visibility and travel disruption.

However, from 11am, Waterford's warning will be increased to a 'dangerous / disruptive' Status Orange level, with Met Éireann predicting hazardous travelling conditions.

Elsewhere, a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo, effective from 11am until 8pm.

Met Éireann has warned of spells of heavy rain accompanied by strong and gusty winds for the affected counties.

Meanwhile, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow are also subject to a Status Yellow wind warning, which is in place from 3pm until 7pm on Sunday.

Very strong and gusty southerly winds are expected, especially near coasts and on high ground.

