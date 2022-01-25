Flying of Parachute Regiment flags in Derry ahead of Bloody Sunday "unacceptable and disrespectful"
News

Flying of Parachute Regiment flags in Derry ahead of Bloody Sunday "unacceptable and disrespectful"

The flying of Parachute Regiment flags in Derry has been condemned by political leaders and representatives. (pic: @RichardJGrant on Twitter)

THERE HAVE been calls from political leaders and representatives for the removal of Parachute Regiment flags which have appeared in Derry ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Thirteen people were killed and 18 wounded when troops opened fire on civil rights demonstrators on Bloody Sunday in 1972. Another man died months later from his injuries.

No soldiers have been prosecuted for the killings.

Reports on social media have shown flags flying in the Drumahoe and Newbuildings areas of Derry, leading to condemnation from political leaders.

Social Democratic and Labour Party Leader Colum Eastwood MP has called for the immediate removal of parachute regiment flags from parts of Derry.

Mr Eastwood said the flags were a blatant attempt to upset people in the city and called on unionist politicians to show leadership to have the flags removed.

"This is a time where we should be supporting the Bloody Sunday families and reflecting on the terrible events of 50 years ago, not being distracted by the actions of a tiny minority who are determined to try and raise tensions in our city," he said.

"The people who erected these flags speak for and represent nobody.

"Thankfully Derry is a city where people live side by side in peace and harmony and any right-thinking person will be appalled at the emergence of more of these flags in the lead up to such an important event in our shared history."

Ulster Unionist Party leader said that the flying of the flags on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday is wrong.

"It does nothing but hurt the victims who still grieve to this day and shows a total lack of respect and compassion," he tweeted.

The official Parachute Regiment Twitter account replied to Beattie in agreement, saying the flying of the flags was "totally unacceptable and disrespectful behaviour".

Similarly, Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said the erection of the flags is a deliberate attempt to cause hurt to the Bloody Sunday families.

"There is huge upset in the city after British army Parachute regiment flags were erected in Newbuildings and Drumahoe over recent days," she said.

"I have stood with those families in recent days, they are steadfast, courageous and determined in their campaign for truth and justice for their loved ones."

She called on political parties and leader to condemn the erecting of the flags and to use their influence to remove them.

Foyle DUP assembly member Gary Middleton described the flags as "unacceptable and disrespectful".

Alliance Party representative Councillor Rachael Ferguson also called for their removal, saying their erection is designed to "intimidate and create a chill factor for those who live, work or visit here."

See More: Bloody Sunday, Derry, Doug Beattie, SDLP, UUP

Related

Prosecutors drop Troubles-era murder cases against two former British soldiers
News 6 months ago

Prosecutors drop Troubles-era murder cases against two former British soldiers

By: Fiona Audley

Bloody Sunday victims' families win permission to challenge decision to not prosecute British soldiers
News 9 months ago

Bloody Sunday victims' families win permission to challenge decision to not prosecute British soldiers

By: Michael Murphy

Netflix apologises for 'unacceptable' Bloody Sunday tweet
News 1 year ago

Netflix apologises for 'unacceptable' Bloody Sunday tweet

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Gordon D’Arcy joins Wexford hurling backroom staff
Sport 17 hours ago

Gordon D’Arcy joins Wexford hurling backroom staff

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Union flag will not be flown in Belfast for Andrew's birthday following council vote
News 17 hours ago

Union flag will not be flown in Belfast for Andrew's birthday following council vote

By: Connell McHugh

Martina Navratilova blasts ban on Where is Peng Shuai?’ t-shirts at the Australian Open
Sport 17 hours ago

Martina Navratilova blasts ban on Where is Peng Shuai?’ t-shirts at the Australian Open

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan winning race to be fit for the Six Nations
Sport 19 hours ago

Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan winning race to be fit for the Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Six Irish athletes confirmed for Team Ireland at the Winter Olympics
Sport 20 hours ago

Six Irish athletes confirmed for Team Ireland at the Winter Olympics

By: Conor O'Donoghue