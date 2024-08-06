Four eagle chicks released into wild under scheme to bring extinct species back to Ireland
News

Four eagle chicks released into wild under scheme to bring extinct species back to Ireland

Some 27 white-tailed eagles will be released in Ireland in the coming weeks

FOUR white-tailed eagle chicks have been released into the wild in Ireland as part of a project to reintroduce the once extinct species back to the island.

Tánaiste Michéal Martin and Ireland’s Nature Minister Malcolm Noonan were in attendance today when the chicks were released at Killarney National Park, where a long-term reintroduction programme is underway.

Some 27 white-tailed eagles will be released in Ireland in the coming weeks

“It is a remarkable experience to witness these majestic birds in their natural habitat here at Killarney National Park,” Mr Martin said.

“I’ve been following this reintroduction programme with real interest since the first chicks were released here at the Park in 2007,” he added.

“The white-tailed Eagle is an important part of our biodiversity, but also our heritage.

Four white-tailed eagles were released into the wild in Ireland today

“Their reappearance in our skies is a source of wonder and interest for local and international visitors to Killarney National Park.”

Once native to Ireland, the white-tailed eagle became extinct in the nineteenth century.

As a bird of prey, they play an important part in protecting biodiversity and since 2007 Ireland’s National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has been working with a range of partners to reintroduce the species to Irish skies.

As part of phase two of this reintroduction project, a number of chicks are being brought over to Ireland from Norway, where they are cared for in safe and secure locations until they are ready to be released.

Tánaiste Michéal Martin was there of the release of the birds today in Killarney National Park

Today’s event sees the first four of 27 chicks which are due to be released in Ireland this year sent into the wild.

“This Programme is one of a number of NPWS initiatives underway to restore our biodiversity,” Minister Noonan said.

“This is the second phase of this reintroduction project, and we now have evidence of white-tailed eagles breeding in counties further afield - from the south of the island in Cork right up to Donegal.”

He added: “Killarney is a special place for the white-tailed eagle.

“This year, in Killarney National Park, two chicks have successfully fledged for the fourth year in a row.”

The Tánaiste watches on as four chicks are released into the wild in Ireland

All of the chicks are fitted with satellite tags so that their movements can be tracked as they disperse and establish in new areas, the NPWS has confirmed.

As they make their way thorugh the country they will be vulnerable to external factors, including adverse weather conditions, avian influenza and disease, and illegal poisonings.

A protected species under Ireland’s Wildlife Act, white-tailed eagles feed on a wide variety of prey, including fish, waterbirds and carrion.

They settle on territories around the coast and large freshwater lakes in order to breed.

See More: Ireland, White-tailed Eagles

Related

Tánaiste urges travellers to say safe as record number of Irish people die abroad
News 4 hours ago

Tánaiste urges travellers to say safe as record number of Irish people die abroad

By: Fiona Audley

Paid parental leave extended from seven to nine weeks in Ireland from today
News 5 days ago

Paid parental leave extended from seven to nine weeks in Ireland from today

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland names its full athletics squad for Paris Paralympics 2024
News 2 weeks ago

Ireland names its full athletics squad for Paris Paralympics 2024

By: Irish Post

Latest

Appeal for witnesses after man dies in single car collision
News 11 hours ago

Appeal for witnesses after man dies in single car collision

By: Fiona Audley

Ten Minutes with Peter Byrne
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Peter Byrne

By: Irish Post

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000
News 1 day ago

Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested
News 2 days ago

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy