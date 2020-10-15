Four Irish toddlers rushed to hospital due to Covid-19 in space of a week

FOUR CHILDREN under the age of four have been rushed to hospitals in Ireland due to Covid-19 complications over the past week.

At the start of October, statistics released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that 34 toddlers had been hospitalised with Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic.

That figure rose to 38 as of Monday, October 12.

The locations, exact ages and details of the toddlers' conditions haven't been released by health officials due to patient's right to privacy.

Statistics also show that 141 further children under four have tested positive for the bug in the last week.

So far in Ireland, 45,243 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, while 1,835 people have died as a result of the virus.

3,877 people have been hospitalised by the virus, the vast majority of which have been in the 65+ age bracket.

Since the outbreak began, 747 cases of the virus have been confirmed in children under the age of four.