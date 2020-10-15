Four Irish toddlers rushed to hospital due to Covid-19 in space of a week
News

Four Irish toddlers rushed to hospital due to Covid-19 in space of a week

FOUR CHILDREN under the age of four have been rushed to hospitals in Ireland due to Covid-19 complications over the past week.

At the start of October, statistics released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that 34 toddlers had been hospitalised with Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic.

That figure rose to 38 as of Monday, October 12.

The locations, exact ages and details of the toddlers' conditions haven't been released by health officials due to patient's right to privacy.

Statistics also show that 141 further children under four have tested positive for the bug in the last week.

Advertisement

So far in Ireland, 45,243 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, while 1,835 people have died as a result of the virus.

3,877 people have been hospitalised by the virus, the vast majority of which have been in the 65+ age bracket.

Since the outbreak began, 747 cases of the virus have been confirmed in children under the age of four.

See More: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Irish Hospitals, Irish Toddler

Related

Coronavirus Ireland: What happens if we are under Level 4 restrictions this Christmas?
News 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Ireland: What happens if we are under Level 4 restrictions this Christmas?

By: Rachael O'Connor

Galway Christmas Market officially cancelled due to Covid-19
News 5 hours ago

Galway Christmas Market officially cancelled due to Covid-19

By: Harry Brent

Taoiseach orders country to work from home again to reduce rising Covid-19 transmission rates
News 6 hours ago

Taoiseach orders country to work from home again to reduce rising Covid-19 transmission rates

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Former Ireland international Jason McAteer claims he wanted to 'hurt' Roy Keane during games
Sport 3 hours ago

Former Ireland international Jason McAteer claims he wanted to 'hurt' Roy Keane during games

By: Harry Brent

Young Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor to play Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Young Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor to play Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic

By: Rachael O'Connor

Plans to build Ireland's tallest building approved in Cork city
News 4 hours ago

Plans to build Ireland's tallest building approved in Cork city

By: Harry Brent

Trust in government is gradually ebbing away
Comment 5 hours ago

Trust in government is gradually ebbing away

By: Paul Donovan

Special edition stamps released to celebrate U2's incredible career
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Special edition stamps released to celebrate U2's incredible career

By: Rachael O'Connor