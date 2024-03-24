Four men released without charge after man reported kidnapped in Belfast is found in Dublin
Four men released without charge after man reported kidnapped in Belfast is found in Dublin

File photo (Image:Sam Boal / rollingnews.ie)

FOUR men arrested by gardaí in Dublin following a report of a kidnapping in Belfast have been released without charge.

The men were detained after armed garda units intercepted a vehicle on the M50 at Junction 4 in Ballymun shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

A fifth man, who had reported missing from Belfast, was found safe and well in the vehicle.

Thursday's operation was in response to information received by gardaí from the PSNI in relation to a report of kidnap.

The four men were arrested at the scene for alleged offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

A firearm, subject to technical and ballistic examination, was also recovered from the vehicle.

The four men were detained at garda stations in the Dublin region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

On Saturday, An Garda Síochána revealed that all the men had been released without charge.

"A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," read a garda statement.

"An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"Investigations are ongoing."

