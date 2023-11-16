Four new appointments at the London Irish Centre

FOUR new appointments have been made to the Board of Trustees at the London Irish Centre (LIC).

Angela Murphy, Edward Bracken, Seán Cavanagh and Tom Connaughton will all join the board, which is the governing body of the Camden-based charity.

The new appointees come from a range of backgrounds.

Ms Murphy has worked as a health and social care professional for over 25 years in both commercial and not-for-profit organisations.

She is a former Director of Jewish Care and the Brent Irish Advisory Service and currently works for the government within the UK Health Security agency.

An award-winning hotelier with extensive experience with international hotel brands including Marriott, IHG and Radisson, Edward Bracken hails from Co Limerick.

The father-of-five said he is “delighted to be part of the evolution of the London Irish Centre”.

Seán Cavanagh is currently Managing Director of UK and Irish accountancy practice SCC Chartered Accountants.

He also is a regular GAA analyst with RTÉ television as well as being a multiple All-Ireland winner with Tyrone during his playing career.

Tom Connaughton is currently Managing Director for Spotify in the UK & Ireland.

Born and raised in a London-Irish household, he spent time in the LIC during his youth and “understands what the LIC means in Camden”.

Mr Connaughton still lives locally with his young family and is “excited to contribute to the next stage of the London Irish Centre’s development”.

Welcoming the new Trustees, Rosaleen Blair, who is Chair of the LIC Board, said: “I am delighted to welcome Angela Murphy, Edward Bracken, Seán Cavanagh and Tom Connaughton to the Board of the London Irish Centre.

“They bring with them a host of highly relevant skills including community services, culture, sport, finance, and venue operations.”

She added: “We have great plans to develop the Centre to provide more and better services for the Irish community in London and these new appointments will help us achieve our objectives.”