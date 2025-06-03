Newly appointed Lord Mayor of Belfast pledges to make city ‘welcoming to all’

A NEW Lord Mayor has been appointed in Belfast who has promised to make the city “welcoming to all”.

Councillor Tracy Kelly begins her year in the role today, after being installed as the Lord Mayor of Belfast following an annual general meeting of Belfast City Council at City Hall last night.

The DUP councillor takes over the chain of office from outgoing Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray.

“My priority as Lord Mayor is to make sure that everyone in Belfast feels part of the changes that are happening in our city and can find a place for themselves within them – that no-one is left behind,” Ms Kelly said as she took up the role.

“Our city has come a long way in a short period of time, but it’s important that everyone in Belfast feels part of that journey and has a chance to fulfil their potential,” she added.

“I want to celebrate the projects and people working to build a place that is safe, fair, welcoming and inclusive for everyone and to reconnect our communities back to the city core, so everyone can enjoy the benefits of a vibrant, shared and well-connected city.”

Councillor Kelly represents the Botanic area of the city and has served as a councillor since May 2019.

The 47-year-old, who is the first female DUP councillor to assume the role of Lord Mayor of Belfast, has a background in community development.

“Belfast is already leading the way when it comes to innovation and tech, but it’s vital that we create and develop a pipeline to connect more of our young people to the jobs that exist in these, and other, emerging areas, both now and in the future,” she said.

“These opportunities should be open to everyone, so I want to do what I can to break down barriers to accessing education and training and encourage every young person to be the best they can be.”

She added: “I will be a Lord Mayor who listens to all those in the community, and I’m looking forward to representing those voices during my year in office.”

Councillor Paul Doherty has now become the new Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast.

A member of the SDLP, Councillor Doherty represents the Black Mountain electoral area, and takes over from outgoing Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Andrew McCormick.