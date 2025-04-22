Disorder at Easter Monday parade in Derry branded ‘utterly shameful’

DISORDER which erupted during an Easter Monday parade in Derry yesterday has been branded ‘utterly shameful’ by a police chief.

Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were all thrown during the parade, which was being monitored by PSNI officers as it made its way from Creggan to Free Derry Corner in the Bogside.

Two men, aged 30 and 55, were arrested after police stopped vehicles in Frances Street and in Fanad Drive following the parade.

"Despite the claim by organisers of the Easter Monday parade who said they wanted to hold a dignified commemoration, what we saw was the complete opposite,” PSNI Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said in a statement.

Many of those who took part the parade were masked and appeared to wear paramilitary-style clothing, which may put the in contravention of a Parades Commission ruling, the police force confirmed.

"From the commencement of the parade to when it dispersed, we saw masked individuals, which we believe at this time to be a breach of the Parades Commission determination,” Chf Supt Kearney said.

"As these masked individuals made their way towards the dispersal point on Lecky Road, disorder developed in the area of Nailors Row from around 2.50pm,” she added.

“Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were thrown which resulted in nearby Bishop Street (Without) being closed for a time for public safety reasons.

"Members of the public were diverted away from that area in the City Walls.”

The police force believes those causing the disruption purposefully used children to distract the authorities from their actions.

"This disorder involving young people was orchestrated. We have no doubt about this,” Chf Supt Kearney said.

"Young people were shamelessly and deliberately used in an attempt to distract from and shield the masked individuals as they took cover in a gazebo following the parade in the area of St. Joseph's Place to change out of their parade clothing.

"This is child criminal exploitation. It is utterly shameful."

Following the parade PSNI stopped two vehicles - one in the Frances Street area and one in the Fanad Drive area – and t wo men, aged 30 and 55, were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to Musgrave Street Station for questioning.

One of the vehicles stopped, a van, was seized as were a number of items it contained.