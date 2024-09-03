Fresh appeal for information on man missing for more than 30 years

POLICE have issued a fresh appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from home for more than 30 years.

John Donohue was last seen by his family in December 1993.

The Coventry man was aged 51 at the time.

His case is currently one of the longest running missing person cases being investigated by the West Midlands Police Force.

This week they issued a renewed appeal to the public for information about Mr Donohue’s whereabouts.

“We are continuing to ask the public for help in some of our longest-running missing person cases,” they said in a statement.

“Today, we are appealing for anyone who might have information as to the whereabouts of John Donohue from Coventry.”

They explained: “John was reported missing by his family in December 1993 and was aged 51 at the time.

“We hope by issuing this appeal it may lead to someone remembering anything about his disappearance, or have information on his whereabouts.”

At the time of his disappearance, Mr Donohue was around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with hazel eyes, dark to greying hair, and with a dove tattoo on the thumb of his right hand.

“Sadly, there’s been no trace of John since December 8, 1993, but we are hoping our renewed appeal will help jog people's memories,” the police force added.

“If you remember any piece of detail, no matter how small, contact our Missing Persons Investigation Unit on 0121 626 7003.”