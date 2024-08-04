Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000

A FUNDRAISER for the family of a man who died after being hit by a car in the West Midlands has exceeded £15,000.

Aiden Perris, 47, who was originally from Dublin, passed away following the collision on Boldmere Road in Sutton Coldfield at 10.20pm on Thursday, July 25.

A woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In a tribute this week, the family of the father-of-two described him as 'a true Irishman'.

"As a family, we cannot begin to explain how utterly heartbroken the events of Thursday night have left us," read a statement issued through West Midlands Police.

"A tragedy that has taken our beloved Aiden from us, far too soon.

"Aiden was a devoted husband, a proud father, a loving son, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many.

"As a true Irishman, Aiden always lived his life to the fullest, creating unforgettable memories that we will cherish forever.

"He showed us the value of hard work and will be remembered for the caring, funny and selfless person that he was.

"Aiden was a family man whose wish would be for us to pull together and support each other during this time.

"We ask for your continued prayers and for our privacy to be respected as we navigate ourselves through this time of uncertainty.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam — may his soul be on God's right hand."

'Tragic'

A GoFundMe page set up this week to support Mr Perris' wife and two sons has so far raised more than £15,600.

The fundraising page said that Mr Perris 'was tragically taken from us far too soon on what should have been a normal night out'.

It added that his passing 'has left a massive void for all that know and love Aiden'.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Rich Evans said West Midlands Police would continue to support Mr Perris' family as he urged witnesses to come forward.

"A family has lost a father, a son, uncle and a brother in such tragic circumstances," he said.

"We are continuing to investigate the collision and ask any witnesses who have not made contact with us to do so. Any evidence no matter how small can be helpful.

"Our family liaison officers will continue to support Aiden's family and our investigation team are working tirelessly to understand how the collision occurred.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5400 of July 25.

You can donate to the GoFundMe in support of Mr Perris' family by clicking here.