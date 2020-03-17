Fundraising page set up to provide meals for frontline medical staff in Ireland raises over €140,000

A GOFUNDME page set up to provide meals to frontline medical staff working in hospitals across Ireland has raised nearly €140,000.

The Feed The Heroes fund was first set up by Cian O Flaherty and Tad McAllister as a means of saying thank you to those people dealing with the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

A simple way of showing their appreciation, the campaign is calling on members of the public to donate whatever they can to the cause.

Food outlets are also being invited to sign up to take orders via the service and deliver food to hospitals up and down Ireland.

“We’re raising money and sourcing suppliers to send food to the hardworking teams in the HSE and hospitals around Ireland,” the page says.

“If you’re like 99% of us, you just want to give something to say thank you.

“If you are someone who runs a cafe, shop, kitchen, restaurant or takeaway please register your business so we can order food.

“We know that most of the country is in social isolation, so we wanted to setup a way for you to help and say thanks. Donate.”

Regular updates on the various deliveries can be viewed via the GoFundMe page.

It’s an effort that has not gone unnoticed by hospital staff either, with many taking to social media themselves to say thank you for the small but significant gesture.

If you would like to donate to the Feed the Heroes campaign, you can do so here.