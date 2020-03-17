Fundraising page set up to provide meals for frontline medical staff in Ireland raises over €140,000
News

Fundraising page set up to provide meals for frontline medical staff in Ireland raises over €140,000

A GOFUNDME page set up to provide meals to frontline medical staff working in hospitals across Ireland has raised nearly €140,000.

The Feed The Heroes fund was first set up by Cian O Flaherty and Tad McAllister as a means of saying thank you to those people dealing with the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

A simple way of showing their appreciation, the campaign is calling on members of the public to donate whatever they can to the cause.

Food outlets are also being invited to sign up to take orders via the service and deliver food to hospitals up and down Ireland.

“We’re raising money and sourcing suppliers to send food to the hardworking teams in the HSE and hospitals around Ireland,” the page says.

Advertisement

“If you’re like 99% of us, you just want to give something to say thank you.

“If you are someone who runs a cafe, shop, kitchen, restaurant or takeaway please register your business so we can order food.

“We know that most of the country is in social isolation, so we wanted to setup a way for you to help and say thanks. Donate.”

Regular updates on the various deliveries can be viewed via the GoFundMe page.

It’s an effort that has not gone unnoticed by hospital staff either, with many taking to social media themselves to say thank you for the small but significant gesture.

If you would like to donate to the Feed the Heroes campaign, you can do so here.

Advertisement

See More: Coronavirus, Fundraising, GoFundMe, Hospital

Related

Production of 'Peaky Blinders' suspended in light of coronavirus pandemic
News 41 minutes ago

Production of 'Peaky Blinders' suspended in light of coronavirus pandemic

By: Rachael O'Connor

200,000 more job losses expected in next few days due to coronavirus
News 1 hour ago

200,000 more job losses expected in next few days due to coronavirus

By: Rachael O'Connor

Coronavirus poses 'excessive' health risk for Irish community in Britain
News 3 hours ago

Coronavirus poses 'excessive' health risk for Irish community in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

10 Irish films, TV shows and documentaries to binge on Netflix while self-isolating this St Patrick's Day
News 3 hours ago

10 Irish films, TV shows and documentaries to binge on Netflix while self-isolating this St Patrick's Day

By: Jack Beresford

Mural of Michael D Higgins and his dogs banishing snakes from Ireland appears in Dublin
News 3 hours ago

Mural of Michael D Higgins and his dogs banishing snakes from Ireland appears in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Croke Park GAA stadium to become drive-thru coronavirus testing centre
News 5 hours ago

Croke Park GAA stadium to become drive-thru coronavirus testing centre

By: Rachael O'Connor

President of Ireland calls on public to uphold values of St Patrick during coronavirus outbreak
News 5 hours ago

President of Ireland calls on public to uphold values of St Patrick during coronavirus outbreak

By: Jack Beresford

Popular Irish pub closes doors ‘until safe to reopen’ amid Britain’s coronavirus lockdown
News 20 hours ago

Popular Irish pub closes doors ‘until safe to reopen’ amid Britain’s coronavirus lockdown

By: Fiona Audley