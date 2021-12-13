Boss spends online meeting as a potato after accidentally turning on camera filter
SPUDDY HELL!

As companies across the world are getting to grips with the medium of online video chats, some are having a better time of it than others, it appears.

In fact, one boss turned herself into a potato for a meeting with her colleagues, and fantastically couldn't work out how to change it.

Isn't isolation fun?

Political director Lizet Ocampo was leading an online meeting with her team at People for the American Way, in Washington DC when she accidentally triggered one of the camera’s filters.

Her colleague Rachele Clegg, like any of us would, saw the funny side, and tweeted a photo of the three way video conference, with her boss in full spud-mode.

"My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can't figure out how to turn the setting off, so she just stuck like this the entire meeting," she wrote.

She told PA News Agency: "We started our weekly Monday meeting and decided we all needed some human interaction and one by one, turned on our cameras."

When they noticed Ms Ocampo was a potato, rather than a human, Rachele said "we laughed for a good 10 minutes straight".

She added: "She started moving her head around to see what was going on. The whole potato looked like it was just floating below the surface."

 

