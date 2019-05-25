Furious fans walk out of Spice Girls reunion tour opening night in Dublin because of sound problems
Furious fans walk out of Spice Girls reunion tour opening night in Dublin because of sound problems

SPICE GIRLS fans were left disappointed and angry last night after sound problems marred the group’s first night of their reunion tour.

The iconic pop-group have kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour with their first of 13 performances taking place in Dublin yesterday.

But some fans claimed that sound issues within the stadium made it difficult to hear the band, and others took to Twitter to claim that people were walking out in ‘huge numbers’ because of the problems.

Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner (minus Victoria Beckham who isn’t taking part in the tour) took to the stage as 58,000 Spice Girls fans flocked to Croke Park.

Initial reception on social media was positive with swathes of people expressing their excitement for the show and plenty others praising the foursome’s performance.

However, others were quick to share their frustration, amid the alleged sound issues.

One user wrote: “Too bad you can’t hear a thing. The sound is awful. … Loads of people leaving.”

Some were left particularly angered due to the price they had to pay for the tickets, with many paying over €100.

Another tweeted: “@spicegirls currently sitting in croke park, was absolutely buzzing to see you lot but its very disappointing cos the sound is really bad! We cant hear a thing sitting up the top row, up the back, all we’re getting is mumble, and for €110 a ticket, not good!”

Sabrina Egerton, who had attended the concert, took toTwitter to claim the problems were so bad that they couldn’t make out which song was being sung and posted a video to show how muffled the sound was during the performance.

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad,” she wrote.

Despite the technical difficulties, the opening night of the Spice Girls reunion tour was generally seen as a success.

Geri Horner, formerly Geri Halliwell, better known as Ginger Spice, threw back to her famous Union Jack dress with a Renaissance-style gown.

Ginger Spice in 1997

The ‘Spice World’ tour heads to Cardiff next for a concert at the Principality Stadium on Monday before heading to Manchester for three nights at the Etihad Stadium next week.

Perhaps what their fans want, what they really really want, is for the sound-checks to be properly carried out.

