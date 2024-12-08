Garda launch investigation following discovery of man's body in Co. Cork
Garda launch investigation following discovery of man's body in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ have said they are 'investigating all the circumstances' following the discovery of a man's body in Co. Cork.

The body of the man, aged in his 50s, was found at a residential property on Dominic Street in Cork City in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 1am.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, with his body subsequently removed to Cork University Hospital.

"The Coroner has been notified and a post mortem will take place in due course," read a garda statement.

