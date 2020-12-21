Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teenager
News

Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teenager

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been launched by gardaí as they search for a teenaged girl from Dublin who has been missing for a few days.

16-year-old Guiliana Secrieru, from Clonee, was last seen on near her home Saturday at around 10pm.

She is described as being arrow d 5’3" in height and has a slim build.  She has brown hair which has a red and black split down the middle.

The teenager was last seen wearing a blue and white coat.

Guiliana is known to hang out in the areas of Dunboyne, Clonee and Ongar.

A Garda spokesman said: "Anyone with any information on Guliana’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

See More: Appeal, Dublin, Gardai, Missing, Missing Teenager

