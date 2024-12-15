Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Louth

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Louth.

Patrick Ward, 52, is reported missing from Ardee since Wednesday, December 11.

He was last seen at around 7.30pm that day.

Mr Ward is described as being 5' 7" in height, of medium build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Mr Ward's whereabouts is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.