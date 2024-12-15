Lord of the Dance
Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Louth
News

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Louth

Patrick Ward (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Louth.

Patrick Ward, 52, is reported missing from Ardee since Wednesday, December 11.

He was last seen at around 7.30pm that day.

Mr Ward is described as being 5' 7" in height, of medium build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Mr Ward's whereabouts is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Louth

Related

Woman arrested as part of Kyran Durnin murder investigation is released
News 3 days ago

Woman arrested as part of Kyran Durnin murder investigation is released

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí launch murder investigation over missing eight-year-old boy
News 1 month ago

Gardaí launch murder investigation over missing eight-year-old boy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside
News 2 months ago

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man arrested on suspicion of Kyran Durnin’s murder as two homes searched
News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of Kyran Durnin’s murder as two homes searched

By: Fiona Audley

Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland
Entertainment 2 days ago

Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary
News 2 days ago

Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary

By: Fiona Audley

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service
News 2 days ago

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service

By: Fiona Audley

Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland
News 2 days ago

Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Teen injured in collision between scrambler and car
News 2 days ago

Teen injured in collision between scrambler and car

By: Fiona Audley