Gardaí appeal for help to find 17-year-old Irish boy who 'may have travelled to the UK'

GARDAÍ are appealing for information about an Irish teenager who has been missing from his home for over a week.

Jason Collins, 17, was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1, at around 9.30am on Monday September 3.

He is described as being 5'9" in height with a medium build, black hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey runners.

Officers have said it is unknown whether Jason is in Ireland or if he has travelled to the UK.

He is known to spend time in Dublin city centre and may also have travelled to Westport in Co. mayo.

Anyone who may have seen Jason or who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.