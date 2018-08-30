Gardaí appeal for help to find Irish teenager missing for two weeks

GARDAÍ have appealed for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of teenager Kalem Murphy, who has been missing from Co. Wexford for two weeks.

Kalem, aged 17, was last seen on Thursday, August 16 at approximately 7.40pm in Wexford Town.

The teenager is described as being 5' 10", of slim build with blond hair.

He was last seen wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, blue T-shirt, cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Kalem may have travelled to Dublin and is known to frequent Dublin city centre and the Lucan area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.