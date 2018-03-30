Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing for over a week

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Carlow.

Rafal Filipowicz from Green Road, Carlow, was last seen on Wednesday, March 21 at around 8am in the area of Portlaoise General Hospital.

Mr Filipowicz, 30, is described as being 5'11" with brown hair and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

When last seen he was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark-coloured runners.

Anyone who has seen Mr Filipowicz or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.