Gardaí appeal for information as man dies in hospital following collision in Donegal
News

Gardaí appeal for information as man dies in hospital following collision in Donegal

The 55 year old man was in hospital for 2 days before his death.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses following a 2 vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Dooballagh, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on Thursday the 6th September 2018 at approximately 7.45pm.

The male driver of a Red Toyota Hilux pickup type 4 x 4 was removed to Letterkenny General Hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a second vehicle, a black Mazda.

He subsequently died today on September 7.

The female passenger (33 years) in the black Mazda, suffered less serious injuries and is receiving treatment in Letterkenny General Hospital.

Advertisement

The driver of the black Mazda, a 22-year-old male, ran from the scene and was subsequently arrested.

He is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station and is scheduled to appear before Sligo District Court at 10.30am on the 8/09/18 charged in relation to the incident.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision.

In addition, those with ‘Dash Cam’ footage who were in the area of Dooballagh, Letterkenny and the surrounding areas between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday evening are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

See More: Donegal

Related

Irishman left in coma after Sydney bridge fall taken off life-support and out of intensive care - after waking up on his 21st birthday
News 1 week ago

Irishman left in coma after Sydney bridge fall taken off life-support and out of intensive care - after waking up on his 21st birthday

By: Aidan Lonergan

Donegal pub offering free pints during Sunday's All-Ireland final between Tyrone and Dublin
News 1 week ago

Donegal pub offering free pints during Sunday's All-Ireland final between Tyrone and Dublin

By: Ryan Price

Gardaí injured after patrol car rammed in Donegal
News 1 week ago

Gardaí injured after patrol car rammed in Donegal

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Robert Sheehan's new movie with David Tennant looks terrifying
News 5 hours ago

Robert Sheehan's new movie with David Tennant looks terrifying

By: Jack Beresford

Stunning five-bedroom home with landscaped gardens and sunroom up for sale in Cork countryside
Life & Style 6 hours ago

Stunning five-bedroom home with landscaped gardens and sunroom up for sale in Cork countryside

By: Aidan Lonergan

The search for the UK & Ireland's 'Sexiest Armpit' has begun
News 7 hours ago

The search for the UK & Ireland's 'Sexiest Armpit' has begun

By: Jack Beresford

Irish shopping centre goes on the market for €86 million
PROPERTY 8 hours ago

Irish shopping centre goes on the market for €86 million

By: Ryan Price

Irishwoman, 24, denies stealing over $50,000 from Vogue editor Grace Coddington's credit card in New York
News 8 hours ago

Irishwoman, 24, denies stealing over $50,000 from Vogue editor Grace Coddington's credit card in New York

By: Aidan Lonergan