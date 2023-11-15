Gardaí assist PSNI after vehicle rammed before suspects head for border
The vehicle will have to be repaired before it can be used again (Image: PSNI)

THE PSNI are liaising with An Garda Síochána after two police officers escaped serious injury when their vehicle was rammed.

The incident occurred on the Dublin Road in Newry on Tuesday evening following an earlier disturbance in the Ferryhill Road area.

The occupants of the car that rammed the police vehicle had appeared intoxicated and fled towards the border after the incident.

"At approximately 10.30pm a man and woman who appeared heavily intoxicated, arrived at a property in the Ferryhill Road area, causing a disturbance," said Superintendent Norman Haslett.

"Police were notified of this report and the man and woman left the scene in a white-coloured Mini Countryman vehicle.

"Officers were on patrol in the area carrying out related enquiries when the suspected car approached a junction on the Dublin Road and didn't stop, colliding with the police vehicle.

"The suspect continued to ram the police car, forcing it up onto a grass verge on the opposite side of the road.

"As an officer attempted to leave the vehicle to effect an arrest, the suspect rammed his car again and made off from the scene in the direction of the border.

"Both officers have been left badly shaken by what happened and we are grateful no one sustained any serious injuries.

"Repairs will need to be carried out to our response vehicle before it can be used again."

He added: "Our officers were working to keep people safe when this reckless act occurred and attacks like these should be wholly condemned.

"An investigation is now underway and we are also liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone who saw the vehicle, knows of its current whereabouts or captured dash-cam footage of its movements is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1782 14/11/23.

