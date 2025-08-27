Man in his 70s dies following house fire in Co. Clare

A MAN aged in his 70s has died following a house fire in Co. Clare.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30am today following reports of a fire at the property in Moymore.

In a statement, gardaí said a technical examination of the scene is due to be carried out.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire at a residence in Moymore, Co. Clare in the early hours of Wednesday, August 27, 2025," read a statement.

"A male, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The fire was extinguished by Clare County Fire Service.

"The scene is currently preserved pending a technical examination.

"The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is to be arranged for the deceased."