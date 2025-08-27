Man in his 70s dies following house fire in Co. Clare
News

Man in his 70s dies following house fire in Co. Clare

A MAN aged in his 70s has died following a house fire in Co. Clare.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30am today following reports of a fire at the property in Moymore.

In a statement, gardaí said a technical examination of the scene is due to be carried out.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire at a residence in Moymore, Co. Clare in the early hours of Wednesday, August 27, 2025," read a statement.

"A male, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The fire was extinguished by Clare County Fire Service.

"The scene is currently preserved pending a technical examination.

"The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is to be arranged for the deceased."

See More: Clare

Related
News 3 weeks ago

'Together and finally safe': Funerals held for mother and two children killed in Co. Fermanagh shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Priest tells Maguiresbridge service that murders are 'more than any heart should bear'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Prayer service to be held in Co. Clare for mother and children who died in Co. Fermanagh shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Travel 17 hours ago

An A-Z of Belfast’s attractions

By: Mal Rogers

Business 1 day ago

Risks and rewards for workers in upcoming pay transparency rules

By: Mark Murphy

Culture 1 day ago

Festival boasting 250 events will celebrate 'shared love of history' in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Trailer released for Daniel Day-Lewis’ latest film which marks his son's directorial debut

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after elderly woman dies in Cork collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Bottomless brunch promotions breach Ireland’s alcohol laws, study finds

By: Fiona Audley