Man charged with murder of Co. Tipperary pensioner

A MAN has been charged with the murder of a pensioner in Co. Tipperary last year.

Sean Harding, 31, had previously been charged with assault causing harm to 81-year-old Timothy Murnane, as well as three counts of burglary.

The pensioner died on September 14 last year, two days after sustaining head injuries outside his home in Tipperary town.

Mr Harding was this morning arrested and charged with murder and later appeared at Thurles District Court, where it was revealed the charge of assault causing harm had been withdrawn.

He is also being sent forward on two of the burglary charges, with a decision on the third expected when he next appears in court.

Mr Harding, who replied 'no' when charged with murder, was remanded in custody to appear before the District Court again next Wednesday, February 4.