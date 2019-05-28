Gavin and Stacey returns: James Corden confirms Christmas episode of beloved sitcom
THE beloved BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey will return to our screens for a one-off Christmas special later this year, James Corden has announced.

The Late Late Show host Corden, co-creator of the Bafta-winning series alongside Ruth Jones, tweeted a photo of the script to the jubilation of fans on Tuesday morning.

He wrote: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day."

Corden and Jones also starred in the beloved sitcom as characters Smithy and Nessa alongside Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

In a joint statement released through the BBC, the pair said: "Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.

"And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

"We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas."

Gavin and Stacey debuted on the BBC in 2007 and its final episode on New Year's Day 2010 attracted a record 10.25 million viewers.

The show told the story of Gavin (Horne) from Essex and Stacey (Page) from Wales, who fell in love and married after speaking on the phone to each other every day at work.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: "We can't wait to see what's happened to everyone over the last nine years, and what's next for one of the nation's favourite comedy families."

