Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested

A GIRL is in a critical condition after a collision involving a double-decker bus in London.

The 15-year-old was one of 20 injured during the collision, which occurred at around 12.20pm at West Croydon Bus Station.

The Metropolitan Police have said the driver of the bus was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

It is believed a route 198 double decker bus collided with a car, another bus and a bus shelter at the scene in Station Road, Croydon.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) deployed eight ambulance crews, a motorcycle paramedic, the Hazardous Area Response team and London’s Air Ambulance.

Advertisement

“We treated a total of 20 patients at the scene and 18 of these were then taken to hospital,” said Graham Norton, Assistant Director of Operations at LAS.

“They had mostly suffered minor injuries but one patient was seriously injured and taken hospital with the doctor from the air ambulance on board the ambulance.”

The girl remains in a critical condition at a South London hospital. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the bus remains in custody at a South London police station.

The Metropolitan Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101 and quote CAD 3330.