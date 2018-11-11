Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested
News

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested

File photo (Image: iStock)

A GIRL is in a critical condition after a collision involving a double-decker bus in London.

The 15-year-old was one of 20 injured during the collision, which occurred at around 12.20pm at West Croydon Bus Station.

The Metropolitan Police have said the driver of the bus was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

It is believed a route 198 double decker bus collided with a car, another bus and a bus shelter at the scene in Station Road, Croydon.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) deployed eight ambulance crews, a motorcycle paramedic, the Hazardous Area Response team and London’s Air Ambulance.

Advertisement

“We treated a total of 20 patients at the scene and 18 of these were then taken to hospital,” said Graham Norton, Assistant Director of Operations at LAS.

“They had mostly suffered minor injuries but one patient was seriously injured and taken hospital with the doctor from the air ambulance on board the ambulance.”

The girl remains in a critical condition at a South London hospital. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the bus remains in custody at a South London police station.

The Metropolitan Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101 and quote CAD 3330.

Advertisement

See More: London, London Ambulance Service

Related

Pensioner, 98, fights for life after ‘brutal’ attack in own home
News 4 days ago

Pensioner, 98, fights for life after ‘brutal’ attack in own home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Five arrested over 'sickening' video of Grenfell Tower effigy being burned at Bonfire Night party
News 5 days ago

Five arrested over 'sickening' video of Grenfell Tower effigy being burned at Bonfire Night party

By: Aidan Lonergan

Outrage as theatre director who won chunk of £400k arts grant meant for 'people of colour' is revealed to be white man born to Irish parents
News 6 days ago

Outrage as theatre director who won chunk of £400k arts grant meant for 'people of colour' is revealed to be white man born to Irish parents

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth
News 52 minutes ago

Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co. Galway
News 8 hours ago

Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released
News 22 hours ago

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers
News 23 hours ago

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers

By: Rebecca Keane

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí
News 1 day ago

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí

By: Rebecca Keane