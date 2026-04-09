Government confirms €4.4m spend to protect landmark buildings across Ireland

FUNDING of £4.4m has been allocated to protect heritage buildings across Ireland.

Forty projects will benefit from the investment from the Historic Structures Fund, it was confirmed today by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne and Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan.

The money will be used to repair and protect landmark buildings this year, the ministers confirmed.

“The award of funding under the Historic Structures Fund is a demonstration of our commitment to preserving and enhancing Ireland’s architectural legacy,” Minister Browne said.

“Along with the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, this Government is continuing its commitment to safeguard our built heritage, keeping many buildings in use and helping to bring many others back into use,” he added.

“The funding also supports the survival of the skills and expertise needed to maintain our built heritage and this will also have an economic benefit by generating employment for heritage contractors and other skilled crafts and tradespeople across the country.”

Among the projects that will benefit from the funding is the Ambassador Theatre in Dublin’s Parnell Square.

The historic Georgian venue will receive €200k for repair works.

More than €180k will support works underway at the Wonderful Barn in Leixlip, Co. Kildare to help reinstate its use by the public.

Áras na nGael, the Galway Arts Centre in the city’s Dominick Street, will get £170k to assist with conservation repairs while a further €115k has been allocated for roof repairs to the historic Dingle Courthouse building in Co. Kerry.

“Communities across the country know the value of our built heritage, and many of them dedicate their time, passion and expertise to ensuring their protection,” Minister O’Sullivan said.

“I’m proud as Minister for Heritage to be able to support their work through schemes like the Historic Structures Fund,” he added.

“This grant can make the difference between a cherished heritage building falling into disrepair or being restored and valued as part of a thriving streetscape.

“I know this funding will have a huge impact around the country and I look forward to seeing the results for myself over the coming months and years.”

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