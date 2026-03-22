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'Heartbreaking and horrific news': Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Derry
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'Heartbreaking and horrific news': Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Derry

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a young woman in Derry.

The woman was found injured at a property in the city on Saturday morning before passing away later in hospital.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of a young mother, whose life was taken so violently today," said Ruairi McHugh, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin from the PSNI said police attended a property in the Summer Meadows Mews area at around 10.20am and located an injured woman at the scene.

"She was taken to hospital by our colleagues in the NIAS where she sadly died," she added.

"A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, who are left trying to come to terms with this shocking loss."

'Heartbreaking'

Mayor McHugh said the people of Derry would rally around to support the family of the young mother.

"On behalf of the people of Derry and surrounding areas, I would like to extend the heartfelt sympathy and condolences to her family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time," he said.

"No words can ease the pain of such a loss, but please be assured that the community stands with you in grief, support, and solidarity.

"We all mourn together, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

"We call on everyone to come together in compassion, to support one another, and to honour her memory in the days ahead."

Mark H. Durkan, SDLP MLA for Foyle, added: "Heartbreaking and horrific news that a young lady has been murdered in Derry.

"Thinking of everyone affected by this truly awful incident but nobody more so than the family and friends of that poor girl, who got the worst news you could imagine this morning.

"May she rest in peace."

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See More: Derry

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