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Man hospitalised with burns to his face and body after hot water attack
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Man hospitalised with burns to his face and body after hot water attack

A MAN is receiving treatment in hospital after another man attacked him with hot water.

The victim was targeted at around 10.50 this morning, the PSNI have confirmed.

He was left with burns to his face and body following the incident in Derry and was taken by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“The suspect is reported to have run away from the scene, and police efforts are ongoing to identify, locate and apprehend the suspect,” Detective Inspector Ballentine said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“We are liaising with Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service regards this incident," he added.

"In the meantime, as enquiries continue to establish exactly what occurred, I am appealing to anyone with information, or footage which may have captured the suspect leaving the scene, to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 409 of 16/04/26.”

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See More: Burns, Derry, Hot Water

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