Man charged after two police officers assaulted in Derry

A MAN has been charged after two police officers were assaulted in Derry.

Shortly before 9.30am on Friday, officers responded to a report of an ongoing fight involving two men in the Sackville Street area of the city.

One of the men was reported to have behaved in an aggressive manner towards police, during which a bottle he was holding smashed.

Two officers sustained hand and arm injuries as a result.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of assault on police, two counts of resisting police and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He was further charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist apprehension and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, April 20.

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