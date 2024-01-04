Heartbroken family confirm father-of-four’s death in horror collision

A FATHER-OF-FOUR has been named as the victim of a fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle in Co. Cavan this week.

Gary Murphy was riding his motorcycle along the main Cavan to Ballinagh road (N55) at Corlurgan when he collided with a car at around 3.10pm on January 2.

The father-of-four, who was 48 and living in Garrymore, Ballinagh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

In a statement confirming his death Mr Murphy’s family said he had died “tragically following a road traffic accident”.

“He will be deeply missed by his beloved children, Sorcha, Oisin, Meadhbh, Donnacha and their mother Lisa, his cherished parents Denis and Kitty, sisters Jenny, Noeleen and Siobhan and brothers Declan and Sean,” they added.

Tributes have since poured in, with friends and family describing Mr Murphy as a “true gent, kind-hearted, funny and eager to help anyone”.

Mr Murphy’s cousin Edel Boylan said she was “heartbroken” over his death, adding: “Gary will be deeply missed.”

Friend Kevin Coyle said: “Gary was a true gentleman and friend, many happy memories as kids together growing up and recent spins.”

Former colleague Leah Boyle said: “I worked alongside Gary, he was the life and soul of the place.

“A true gentleman that will be sadly missed, may his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Mr Murphy’s funeral Mass will take place at 11am tomorrow morning (January 6) in the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim in Cavan.

Cremation follows afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.