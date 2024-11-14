Heroin worth €36k seized by gardaí in Galway
TWO people have been arrested after heroin worth €36k was seized by gardaí in Co. Galway.

The drugs were found when officers from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car in Cappataggle at around 11pm last night (November 13).

Gardaí seized heroin worth an estimated €36k in Galway last night

Upon inspection, heroin worth an estimated €35,700 was found in the vehicle.

“This was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the region,” the police force confirmed today.

“In excess of 252 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of €35,700, subject to analysis, was seized and a man and a woman, both aged in their 50s, were arrested,” they added.

Both remain at a garda station in Co. Galway, where they can be held for up to seven days.

