Teenager charged over scrambler collision which caused death of schoolgirl

A TEENAGER has been charged in connection with a collision in Dublin that caused the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Grace Lynch was seriously injured after being struck by a scrambler motorbike as she walked along the Ratoath Road in Finglas at around 2.20pm on Sunday, January 25.

She was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

A man, aged in his late teens, who was arrested in relation to the incident has since been charged.

He appeared before Blanchardstown District Court this morning (January 27).

Paying tribute, Grace’s family said she will be “sadly missed by her heartbroken mam Siobhán, dad Martin, sisters Shauna and her partner Eddie, Brooke and her partner Rían, her little brother Jude and her boyfriend Harry Byrne and grandparents" as well as her "classmates in St. Michael's Secondary School, neighbours and friends”.

Her funeral Mass is set to take place at St Oliver Plunketts Church in Rivermount at 11am on Friday, January 30.