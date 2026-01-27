Highest number of house fire deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in 25 years

THE highest number of deaths due to house fires in Northern Ireland in a quarter of a century were recorded last year.

Statistics revealed by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) this week confirm that 16 people lost their lives in 2025 due to house fires, marking the highest figure in 25 years.

The data further showed that half of the fires were smoking related, while electrical incidents caused four of the deaths.

A third of the deaths happened in homes where there were no working smoke alarms.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those who have died in 2025 in house fires,” NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Marcus Wright said as the data was released.

“This is the highest number of fatalities since 1999 and is a key priority and concern for us,” he added.

“The fires show how quickly everyday situations can turn into life-changing emergencies leading to devastating impacts for our community.

Some 75 per cent of those who died in house fires across the North in 2025 were people who lived alone, the NIFRS has confirmed, while more than 65 per cent of them were also in NIFRS’ People at Risk group.

“We are pleading with the public to make home fire safety a priority to prevent further loss of life or serious injury,” Mr Wright said.

“Smoking materials has been the leading cause of fatal house fires, accounting for a staggering 43% of such deaths over the past 10 years.

“We strongly advise for you to smoke outdoors at your property and to extinguish cigarettes before placing them in a suitable container, such as a metal bin.”

He added: “A majority of the fatal fires started in a bedroom followed by living room and kitchen.

“Therefore, we ask that you check your smoke alarms are fitted, tested regularly, and replace batteries when needed.

“Please also consider installing smoke alarms in the rooms you use the most. We would also advise heat detectors in your kitchen and utility.”

The fire service is also urging people to be mindgul of their neighbours and loved ones at this time of year, which is a “high-risk time for house fires”.

“As we continue to be in the high-risk time of year for house fire, we are asking you to take time to reach out to vulnerable family members, neighbours and friends who may need support to stay safe from fire, especially those who live alone,” Mr Wright explained.

“If you have any concerns about this person, you can also complete our online Home Fire Safety Check with them, or request an in-person visit.”

He added: “We are also calling on our partner agencies to make use of our referral system for Home Fire Safety Checks.

“You are the ‘eyes and ears’ in our community to helping us keep those most at risk safe from fire.

“We are currently considering what more can be done, over and above what is currently being done, to help keep those most at risk safe from fire, as we continue to educate our community and deliver engagement activities.”