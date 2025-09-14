'Highly manipulative' priest who taught at Co. Fermanagh school is jailed for historical sexual offences against boys

A PRIEST has been jailed for historical sexual offences against four boys dating back to the 1970s.

Canon Patrick McEntee, 71, was found guilty in June of eight counts of indecent assault against four boys.

On Friday, the former teacher at St Michael's College in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh was sentenced to seven years and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

"McEntee is a child predator who used his position to take advantage of young boys who trusted him," said Detective Constable Meehan of the PSNI.

McEntee abused four of the school's pupils, aged between 11 and 17, between 1978 and 1989.

He would take them to his private quarters, where some were made to sit on his knee or were touched inappropriately.

'Offend in pain sight'

DC Meehan praised the victims for coming forward and encouraged other victims of historical abuse to contact police.

"He is a highly manipulative individual who was able to offend in plain sight and preyed on the innocence of his victims," he said.

"It is often incredibly difficult for young children to raise the alarm when an adult they trust targets them in such a way and this is why we are seeing more people coming forward as adults.

"To break the silence of trauma after so long is to be commended. It takes immense bravery.

"The passage of time has no bearing, we can and will still listen to you, support you and show you respect.

"We work hard to bring offenders before the courts, including those who may believe they have 'got away with it'.

"Child abuse cannot continue in Northern Ireland and the offending that has happened in the past needs brought to light.

"If you have been a victim of child abuse, it’s never too late to tell someone and report to us."