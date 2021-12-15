UK Supreme Court finds decision not investigate 'Hooded Men' case was unlawful

THE UK Supreme Court has ruled that a decision by the PSNI in 2014 to discontinue an investigation into allegations of torture of the 'Hooded Men' 50 years ago was unlawful.

The 14 men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques when they were interned without trial by the Army in Northern Ireland in 1971.

The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions for long periods of time, being forced to listen to white noise and being denied sleep, food and water.

The PSNI brought the case to the Supreme Court after it failed in Belfast's Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court ruling that found the police should revisit its decision to end its investigation into the treatment of the men.

Lord Hodge, delivering the judgement, referred to a 2014 RTÉ documentary about the case which referred to a British government memo, known as the "Rees Memo", which "referred to the use of torture and to its approval by UK ministers".

He said:

"The court finds that the PSNI’s decision taken on October 17, 2014 not to investigate further the allegation in the Rees Memo was based on a seriously flawed report, was therefore irrational, and falls to be quashed."