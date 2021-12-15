UK Supreme Court finds decision not investigate 'Hooded Men' case was unlawful
News

UK Supreme Court finds decision not investigate 'Hooded Men' case was unlawful

THE UK Supreme Court has ruled that a decision by the PSNI in 2014 to discontinue an investigation into allegations of torture of the 'Hooded Men' 50 years ago was unlawful.

The 14 men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques when they were interned without trial by the Army in Northern Ireland in 1971.

The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions for long periods of time, being forced to listen to white noise and being denied sleep, food and water.

The PSNI brought the case to the Supreme Court after it failed in Belfast's Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court ruling that found the police should revisit its decision to end its investigation into the treatment of the men.

Lord Hodge, delivering the judgement, referred to a 2014 RTÉ documentary about the case which referred to a British government memo, known as the "Rees Memo", which "referred to the use of torture and to its approval by UK ministers".

He said:

"The court finds that the PSNI’s decision taken on October 17, 2014 not to investigate further the allegation in the Rees Memo was based on a seriously flawed report, was therefore irrational, and falls to be quashed."

See More: 'Hooded Men' Case, PSNI, Supreme Court, The Troubles

Related

Amal Clooney will represent Northern Ireland's 'Hooded Men' in torture case
News 6 years ago

Amal Clooney will represent Northern Ireland's 'Hooded Men' in torture case

By: James Mulhall

American vocal coach goes viral with hilarious attempt at Irish accent
News 2 hours ago

American vocal coach goes viral with hilarious attempt at Irish accent

By: Irish Post

Train line improvement funding to cut journey time from Dublin to Cork
News 3 hours ago

Train line improvement funding to cut journey time from Dublin to Cork

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time
Food & Drink 45 minutes ago

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time

By: Irish Post

Outgoing Munster coach Johann van Graan becomes Bath's new coach
Sport 56 minutes ago

Outgoing Munster coach Johann van Graan becomes Bath's new coach

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Annual lecture highlights great work of Irish poets Seamus Heaney and Patrick Kavanagh
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Annual lecture highlights great work of Irish poets Seamus Heaney and Patrick Kavanagh

By: Gerry Molumby

Could an online sales tax save the high street? A Belfast bookstore has its say
Business 2 hours ago

Could an online sales tax save the high street? A Belfast bookstore has its say

By: Connell McHugh

Ronan O' Gara is bookies favourite to land Munster job after Johann van Graan departure
Sport 3 hours ago

Ronan O' Gara is bookies favourite to land Munster job after Johann van Graan departure

By: Conor O'Donoghue