Husband of pregnant woman who died in Co. Antrim collision passes away

THE HUSBAND of a pregnant woman who died in a collision in Co. Antrim on Sunday has himself passed away in hospital.

Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco and her unborn baby, Kate, died following the two-car collision near Nutts Corner in Crumlin on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Quiñones Singco, who was aged in her 30s and seven months pregnant, was a backseat passenger in one of the cars.

Police revealed last night that a man in his 30s, who was also a passenger in the car, has since died from his injuries after being critically injured in the collision.

It is understood the deceased man is Ms Quiñones Singco's husband, Ralph Singco.

Now, a GoFundMe appeal set up to help repatriate the couple and their baby to the Philippines has raised more than £67,000.

'Lives defined by kindness'

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco and her husband, Ralph Anthony Singco," read the appeal.

"Kith and Ralph were dedicated members of our community who spent their lives in service to others as healthcare workers. Kith served with compassion as a Nurse, and Ralph was a devoted Care Assistant.

"Their lives were defined by their kindness and their commitment to the health and well-being of those in their care."

Viewings are due to be held at O'Kanes Funeral Home in Belfast on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The family will then be taken to St Vincent De Paul Church in Ligoniel on Tuesday, January 20 for prayers of reception at 5.30pm, followed by an overnight vigil.

Requiem Mass will be held at the church on Wednesday, January 21 at noon.

However, while the Singco family were valued members of the community, the GoFundMe appeal says 'their roots and extended families are in the Philippines'.

"It is the shared and heartfelt wish of both Cathrene's and her husband's families to bring them back to their home country," added the appeal.

All money raised will go towards repatriation expenses, travel and logistical support for the families and funeral and memorial services in the Philippines.

"No family should have to navigate such a monumental tragedy alone," added the fundraising page.

"Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward ensuring this family can be laid to rest together in their homeland."

Investigation

The PSNI has said it is continuing to investigate the collision, in which a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Skoda Superb collided on the Moira Road at around 2pm on Sunday.

A number of other people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

"We are investigating what happened and require the public's assistance with our enquiries," said Detective Inspector Stewart of the PSNI.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage of the road at the time which could assist with our investigation, please contact us in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 735 11/01/26."

Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe appeal in support of repatriating the Singco family can do so by clicking here.