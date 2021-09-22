JOHNNY DEPP has recalled how he immediately “fell in love” with Shane MacGowan when the two first met more than three decades ago.

The pair have enjoyed a close friendship that dates back over 30 years.

Depp is producing the upcoming documentary, Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, directed by Julien Temple.

The film is said to offer up a warts-and-all look at the musician’s career to date, touching on the many highs as well as the lows of his solo career and time as part of The Pogues.

Ahead of the film’s premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Depp spoke fondly of his friend, recalling the circumstances surrounding their first meeting.

“When I met Shane he was negotiating a pool table. There was a drink in this hand, a pint, and in this hand there was a guitar,” he said.

“And he was teetering, balancing back and forth trying to negotiate which way to fall. I watched him do that for about 15 minutes.

“Then I was introduced to him, before he fell, and from that moment on you just knew... there are moments in life when you know this will happen one time and one time only, when you get the opportunity to spend time with greatness.”

Speaking while wearing a face mask designed by MacGowan’s wife, Victoria May Clarke, Depp continued: “Having known him [MacGowan] a long, long time I can only say I fell in love with him the second I met him and I’m still in love with him to this day.

“His wife Victoria is a wonderful partner for Shane, they’re best friends, and I’ve seen that continue over these many years under all kinds of duress.”

** Originally Published on: Sep 21, 2020