'I think of her every day': Heartbroken mum backs new appeal to solve daughter's shocking 2005 murder

A HEARTBROKEN mother has backed a fresh appeal for information almost two decades on from her daughter's shocking unsolved murder.

The body of Jennifer Kiely, 35, was discovered in a seafront shelter in Eastbourne, Sussex, in the early hours of January 22, 2005.

The mother-of-three had been stabbed multiple times in a sustained knife attack before her body was set on fire, while a pushchair she habitually had with her was placed on top of her.

Nineteen years on from the tragedy, police are renewing their appeal for information, which is being supported by a £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers.

Ms Kiely's mother, Margaret, who lives in Ireland, has backed the appeal and pleaded for anyone with information to contact police.

"I think of her every day. But on her anniversary I can't stop, I can't switch off," she said.

"Somebody, somewhere, knows who is responsible.

"Just please come forward and let us know."

Investigation

Sussex Police say Ms Kiely was well-known in Eastbourne among charitable services and had many friends in the area.

She spent the day of January 21, 2005 with friends at an address in Upperton Gardens, where she later had a bath before leaving the property at about midnight.

Ms Kiely was last seen at about 1am walking west along the seafront in the direction of Holywell.

Her body was found by council workers at 5am after a fire was reported in the shelter on the lower promenade at Holywell on Eastbourne seafront.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said the area was popular with members of the street community, who may hold key information.

He also revealed details of a man they want to trace as part of their enquiries into the 'truly horrendous crime'.

"This remains an active investigation and Jennifer's family are desperate for answers, as are we," he said.

"We know the seafront shelter was frequented by the homeless community and we are urging anyone with any information which may assist in our investigation to please come forward."

He added: "One person we have yet to trace and eliminate from the investigation is a man seen that night walking along the middle of the road at the rear of the Grand Hotel.

"He was described as Eastern European by his accent and appearance. He was about 5' 10-11", of slim-to-medium build.

"His hair was a light blond colour, short but in no particular style. His face was roundish, and he had dominant cheek and jaw lines.

"He was wearing a dark blue short jacket which had a collar and it was zipped right up to beneath his chin. He had also wore a pair of grey jeans and white trainers.

"Jennifer's family deserve to know what happened to her and who is responsible."

'Shocking'

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering up to £20,000 for anonymous information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Ms Kiely's murder.

"This is a shocking and very sad situation and Jennifer's family deserve answers and justice," said Crimestoppers Regional Manager Annabelle Goodenough.

"Her mother Margaret describes her as a sweet, loving and giving person, and she thinks about Jennifer every day."

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers online or by phone on 0800 555111.