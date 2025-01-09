Lord of the Dance
‘Increasing concerns’ for man missing for three months
‘Increasing concerns’ for man missing for three months

POLICE are growing “increasingly concerned” for the wellbeing of a man who was last seen in Co. Antrim three months ago.

Gary Patterson was last seen in Larne on October 12, 2024 and was reported missing on December 20.

Gary Patterson was last seen in Co. Antrim in October

At the time the 45-year-old, who has links to the Larne and Belfast areas, had dark hair and a thick moustache.

He was wearing a yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat, as pictured above.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him, contact police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24,” the PSNI said in a statement issued today.

