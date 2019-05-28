Independent Irish election candidate makes history after getting just one vote
AN INDEPENDENT candidate has made Irish election history after picking up just one vote in the European elections.

Patrick Feeney stood as an independent candidate for Galway City Central alongside 15 other candidates.

But while each of the other four independent candidates garnered anywhere between 82 and 478 first preference votes, Feeney fared much worse – he got just one.

What makes matters worse, in this instance, is that that one vote probably came from Feeney himself.

Thankfully his vote increased substantially on the second count – 100%, in fact – with Feeney getting another vote to finish the night on two.

The Galway City Central candidate’s efforts soon caught the eye of Irish election enthusiasts on Twitter.

“Fair play for trying,” one noted.

“Patrick Feeney must have a very, very small family,” another reflected.

Arguably the lowest vote in Irish electoral history, Feeney could at least console himself with the fact he picjed up 32 votes in another electoral area – he stood in two, putting himself forward for another seat in Conamara.

A self-proclaimed "innovation president of Ireland" offering "a break from the status quo" Feeney is unlikely to be fazed by the rejection,

Back in 2016 he ran for election in Galway West, receiving just 22 votes.

He’s also previously attempted to get on the ballot paper for the Irish Presidential Election.

A retired Aer Lingus worker, Feeney went to college in Galway with Michael D Higgins and has his sights firmly set on ousting the Irish politician.

Got to love a trier.

