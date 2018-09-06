Inquest into Dolores O'Riordan death to take place today on what would have been her 47th birthday

A LONDON coroner’s court will today investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan.

The Limerick native was found dead on 15 January in her room at the Hilton hotel in central London, where she was staying ahead of a short recording session.

The mother-of-three would have been 47-years-old today.

Advertisement

A post-mortem examination was carried out after her death, with “various tests” reported o have been carried out.

Initially, Metropolitan Police found her death not to be suspicious.