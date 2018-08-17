Inspirational Irish girl Shan Tynan reveals she is cancer-free after pioneering US treatment
News

Inspirational Irish girl Shan Tynan reveals she is cancer-free after pioneering US treatment

AN Irish teenager has revealed she is finally cancer-free after spending 18 months receiving intensive treatment in the US.

Shauntelle Tynan, 19, from Carlow, moved to Houston, Texas last year to undergo pioneering treatment after a massive fundraising campaign raised more than €700,000.

She was diagnosed with multi-system Langheran’s cell histiocytosis in May 2015 - a complex form of cancer so rare that only one specialist doctor in the world is able to treat it.

But in an emotional Facebook post today, Shan's family revealed she was told the brilliant news on Tuesday.

Advertisement

They wrote: "So last night we got to get out and crack a bottle of two of champagne!

"The news we have waited so long to hear has come! Shan is CANCER FREE! Technically she is NAD (no active disease).

"This is the day we have dreamed about and anticipated for so long!"

Shan's family said she will continue to take medication to keep the disease at bay and will be under medical supervision for the forseeable future.

If things go well, the inspirational teen will be back in Ireland come mid-October.

They added: "Shan will have ongoing issues and she will remain on oral chemo as maintenance for the next 12-18 months, we have secured the best possible medical care for her in Ireland upon our return.

"She will travel back and forth to Texas three to six months initially and yearly for the rest of her life.

Advertisement

Shauntelle Tynan, 19, with her siblings Sophie and Stephen (Image: YouTube)

"Our hope is that maintenance dosage of chemo and her port removal will take place over the next six-seven weeks!

"Shan will get on that plane home October 18th! We are beyond grateful for everything you have all done to get us this far, something we could've only dreamed of before, you all made happen!"

The family also included a few words from Shan herself, who was understandably over the moon.

"I just wanted to say a humongous thank you to everyone who followed my journey, liked the page, shared my posts, donated and to everyone who helped get my story out there," she said.

"Thank you to all of the news outlets, radio stations and television interviews which helped us so much!"

Advertisement

Shan added: "The future obstacles I will face will be worth everything I’ve been through. Now I truly have a chance at life and will keep you all updated to how I grow in the future.

"Next stop is ringing that bell I’ve watched so many kids ring when they got to cancer free, something we never thought I’d do!

"I’m sure you’re all going to hear it from Ireland, I’ll keep you all updated over the next few weeks with everything going on."

See More: All Clear, Cancer, Irish Teenager, Newslettertop, Shauntelle Tynan, United States

Related

Dream job advert offering chance to travel the world drinking gin
News 3 hours ago

Dream job advert offering chance to travel the world drinking gin

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin's iconic Molly Malone statue can now talk
News 3 hours ago

Dublin's iconic Molly Malone statue can now talk

By: Ryan Price

Belfast priest urges Pope Francis to cancel Irish visit
News 4 hours ago

Belfast priest urges Pope Francis to cancel Irish visit

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

The 11 worst Robert De Niro movies ever made according to Rotten Tomatoes
News 53 minutes ago

The 11 worst Robert De Niro movies ever made according to Rotten Tomatoes

By: Jack Beresford

Keith Andrews: Declan Rice not to blame for West Ham wobble
Sport 1 hour ago

Keith Andrews: Declan Rice not to blame for West Ham wobble

By: Stephen Mahon

Housing activists occupy another vacant house in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Housing activists occupy another vacant house in Dublin

By: Ryan Price

Deontay Wilder in Belfast to run the rule over Tyson Fury
Sport 2 hours ago

Deontay Wilder in Belfast to run the rule over Tyson Fury

By: Stephen Mahon

Maureen O'Hara: 7 facts you never knew about Ireland's iconic leading lady
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Maureen O'Hara: 7 facts you never knew about Ireland's iconic leading lady

By: Aidan Lonergan