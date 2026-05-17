Four dead on Ireland's road this weekend following collisions in Donegal and Dublin

FOUR people have died on Ireland's road this weekend following three separate collisions in counties Donegal and Dublin.

Two people died and four people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Birchhill, just outside Donegal town, on Saturday afternoon.

Several hours later, a man in his 20s was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the county near Muff and later passed away in hospital.

Meanwhile, shortly before midnight, a female pedestrian in her 20s died after a collision in Loughlinstown, Dublin.

It brings to 63 the number of people who have died on Ireland's road so far this year.

Donegal collisions

In the first incident in Donegal, a man in his 20s and another in his 30s were pronounced deceased at the scene when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a two-vehicle collision on the N15 in Birchhill at around 2pm on Saturday.

Two other occupants of the vehicle — a man and woman, both in their 20s — were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two occupants of the second vehicle — a man and woman, both in their 40s — were taken to the same hospital with similar injuries.

The second incident in the county saw a single-vehicle collision occur on the R238 at Ardmore, Muff at around 9.45pm.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was taken to Altnagelven Hospital in Derry, where he later died from his injuries.

The road remains closed and the scene is due to be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Pedestrian dies in Dublin

At approximately 11.50pm in Dublin, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car on the N11 Bray Road, Loughlinstown.

The pedestrian, a female in her 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner was notified and the scene preserved for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents, or who may have relevant camera footage, should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

On Friday, before the collisions occurred, gardaí revealed that 59 people had died on Ireland's roads so far in 2026.

That was down one from 60 on the same period last year.

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