Investigation launched after assault of multiple officers at Limerick prison

AN INTERNAL investigation has been launched by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) following an alleged violent incident involving a prisoner and three officers at Limerick Prison on Wednesday, September 10.

The altercation occurred during the reception process at the Mulgrave Street facility in Limerick City.

The inmate reportedly became aggressive, allegedly biting two officers and punching another.

All three staff members required medical attention, with one officer transported to hospital for further treatment.

The IPS has confirmed the occurrence of the incident, stating, “The Irish Prison Service can confirm an incident occurred at Limerick Prison on 10th September 2025, involving three prison officers.”

The service emphasised that any form of violence against its staff is unacceptable and that such incidents are routinely referred to An Garda Síochána for criminal investigation.

In line with legal procedures, a formal internal review is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The assault comes in the wake of recent legislative changes that have increased the maximum penalty for assaulting or threatening a prison officer from seven to 12 years under the Criminal Justice Act 2023.

Under Section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994, it is an offence to assault or threaten peace officers, including those working in prisons, while they are performing their duties.

A large-scale security response was swiftly initiated at the prison to regain control and ensure the safety of both staff and inmates.

The IPS has reassured staff that support, including counselling and post-incident care, is available through its Staff Support and Employee Assistance Programme.

The investigation remains ongoing.