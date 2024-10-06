Investigation launched after death of inmate in Dublin prison

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following the death of an inmate at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

Gardaí say a man was treated for injuries sustained in an incident at the prison in the early hours of Saturday morning but was later pronounced dead.

According to RTÉ News, the deceased is 43-year-old Martin Salinger, who was on remand after being arrested and charged two months ago in connection with drugs and firearms offences.

The report adds that a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation and is currently being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed a man had died following an incident at the prison.

"Gardaí at Ronanstown are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a prisoner at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin on Saturday, October 5, 2024," read a garda statement.

"Shortly after 5.30am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted by prison authorities to an incident within the prison.

"A man in his 40s, who was injured during the incident, received treatment from emergency services but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

"The scene remains preserved for a full forensic and technical examination.

"The Coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested."

The Irish Prison Service has also confirmed that a death occurred in custody and has offered their condolences to the deceased's loved ones.

"This incident is being investigated by An Garda Síochána and it would not be appropriate to comment further," read a statment.

"All deaths in custody are also investigated by the office of the Inspector of Prisons.

"The Irish Prison Service wish to express our condolences to the deceased's family and friends."